Teri L. Packard

1953 - 2019

Teri L. (Allen) (Grissom) Packard, 65, of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital after an unexpected and sudden illness. Teri was born in Wichita, Kansas on December 12, 1953 to Bobby D. Allen and Rosalind J. (King) (Allen) Loiselle. She is survived by her husband of 17 years, John L. Packard of Kenosha, WI; her children Julie C. (Chad) Cummings of Town of Wells, WI and Joseph R. (Britten) Grissom of Pleasant Prairie, WI; grandchildren Kayla L. (Cummings) Burton, Cassandra S. Cummings, Trenton J., Ayden M., and Easton L. Grissom; great-grandchildren Elijah J. and Ella H. Burton; sisters Debbie Adams, Sue Marquez, Kay Norton, and Gay Luanne Evans; and her "other mother" Maxine Lindell. She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father Joe Loiselle, and brother Bobby Allen. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 3001 West 9th Street, Winthrop Harbor, IL. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Her son-in-law Pastor Chad Cummings will officiate. Please sign the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.

