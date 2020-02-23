Terrance Gilbert Thomsen

1957-2020

Terrance Gilbert Thomsen, 62, of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie.

Born on September 13, 1957, in Kenosha; he was the son of the late T. Gilbert and Mary E. (Flannery) Thomsen. He was a graduate of Tremper High School.

Terrance was employed by Pick N' Save for over 28 years in their customer service department and thoroughly enjoyed interacting with the customers.

He was a former member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and he attended Kenosha Bible Church. He was a prolific landscaping and acrylic artist.

Terrance is survived by his eight siblings, Marian Thomsen of Milwaukee, Mary (Ed) Staahl of Fargo, ND, Margaret Radabaugh of Waukesha, WI, Ann Jahimiak of LaCrosse, WI, Thomas (Nancy) Thomsen of Racine, Anthony (Barb) Thomsen of Beecher, IL, Elizabeth (Mark) Epping of Pleasant Prairie, WI, and John (Christine) Thomsen of Kenosha, WI; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Timothy Thomsen; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Radabaugh.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Proko Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private at St. Joseph Cemetery in Avoca, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Kenosha Art Association or Kenosha Literacy Council would be appreciated by the family.

