Terrance Gilbert Thomsen

Service Information
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-654-3533
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
Obituary
Terrance Gilbert Thomsen

1957-2020

Terrance Gilbert Thomsen, 62, of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Proko Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private at St. Joseph Cemetery in Avoca, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Kenosha Art Association or Kenosha Literacy Council would be appreciated by the family.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Feb. 25, 2020
