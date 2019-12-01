Terrence Kalberg

1950-2019

Terrence (Terry) Kalberg passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 25, 2019, with his loving family by his side after a short battle with cancer.

He was born April 12, 1950 and spent his early years in South Dakota until moving to Kenosha, WI, at age 14.

Terry was married to Patricia Miller for 48 years and had 2 wonderful children.

He worked at SC Johnson & Son for 33 years, until retiring in 2009 when he relocated to St. George, UT to enjoy some fun in the sun and golf. It took all 69 years of his life, but he got his first and only hole in one earlier this year.

He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Virginia and brother, Dennis.

He is survived by his wife Patricia of St. George, UT, son Christopher Kalberg of Norton, MA, and daughter Carrie (Allan) Kehl of Kenosha, WI.

A memorial will be held in St. George, UT in December and a celebration of his life will be held in Kenosha, WI at a later date.