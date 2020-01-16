Terrence Kalberg

1950 - 2019

Terrence (Terry) Kalberg passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 25, 2019, with his loving family by his side after a short battle with cancer.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18th at Proko Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Alumni would be appreciated by the family.

