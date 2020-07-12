Terry Giggy

Terry went home to be with his Savior on July 6, 2020. He was born on October 13, 1950 in New Castle, IN and he grew up in Hagerstown, IN

He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Jill (Joey) Jankowski; son, Steven; grandchildren, Peter, Anne and Luke; his mother, Martha; brothers, Bruce (Diana), Barry (Glenda) and Kevin (Oralee) Giggy; a sister, Suzanne (Bob) Hightower; brothers-in-law, Robert (Beth) Weiss and Lee (Gloria) Weiss; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Private family services for Terry will be held at a future date. A full obituary can be found at the funeral homes website.

