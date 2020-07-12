1/
Terry Giggy
1950 - 2020
Terry Giggy

Terry went home to be with his Savior on July 6, 2020. He was born on October 13, 1950 in New Castle, IN and he grew up in Hagerstown, IN

He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Jill (Joey) Jankowski; son, Steven; grandchildren, Peter, Anne and Luke; his mother, Martha; brothers, Bruce (Diana), Barry (Glenda) and Kevin (Oralee) Giggy; a sister, Suzanne (Bob) Hightower; brothers-in-law, Robert (Beth) Weiss and Lee (Gloria) Weiss; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Private family services for Terry will be held at a future date. A full obituary can be found at the funeral homes website.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 653-0667
