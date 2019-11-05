Dr. Terry O. Ehiorobo
Dr. Terry O. Ehiorobo, 53, passed away, unexpectedly, at his residence on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
A Celebration of his life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, at Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall, 7333 S. Green Bay Rd. Kenosha, WI. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday, November 8, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and in the Kingdom Hall on Saturday, November 9, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to the family and they will establish a living memorial. Please see our website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
www.draeger-langendorf.com