Terry L. Schultz

1946 - 2019

Terry Lee Schultz, 72, of Richland, Wa., passed away April 10, 2019, at Kadlec Medical Center from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Terry was born Dec. 28, 1946, in Kenosha, Wis. where he attended local schools and entered the U.S. Air Force . He served overseas honorably from 1966 until 1970.

Terry was a bar owner and bar manager at numerous establishments in Kenosha and Ill. He then started his career in nuclear power, working at many different power plants across the country. In 2000 he started work at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation as a Radiological Technician, retiring in 2017 with forty years of nuclear experience.

Terry was an avid golfer attaining 3 holes in one on different courses while living in the Tri-Cities. He was a lifelong Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs fan having attended many games.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Deborah Richardson and son, Glenn Schultz both of Richland, Wa. (formerly from Kenosha) and his many beloved friends, colleagues and extended family. As per his wishes, no services will be held.

