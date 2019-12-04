Thankamma Kuruvilla

January 18, 1929 - November 29, 2019

Thankamma Kuruvilla, better known as "Ammachy" or grandma in her native Malayalam, was called to meet Jesus face to face on November 29, 2019. She had a resilient and spunky nature, which she used to serve others for 90 years.

Ammachy is survived by her loving husband, P.V. Kuruvilla, her devoted daughter, Rachel Mathews, her husband Titus and four grandchildren: James (Anitha) Mathews, Justin (Lisa) Mathews, Josh (Ruthie) Mathews, and Liz (Kevin) Shedden. She adored her great-grandchildren: Josiah, Meghan, Rebekah, Zachary, Tommy, Maddy, Hannah, Hope, Abigail, and Olive. She was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Owen. Her nephew, Sam (Shaila) Kuruvilla and their kids Stephanie and Daniel held a special place in her heart as well. Her church family at Sharon Fellowship have been just that, family, providing encouragement and love. There are countless relatives and friends who will miss her dearly but rejoice in the hope that they will see her again.

A Visitation for Ammachy will be held on Friday, December 6th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Kenosha Bible Church (5405 – 67th St.) and a Memorial Service from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at Kenosha Bible Church. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery.

See our website for a full obituary.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Ammachy's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net

