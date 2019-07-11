Thelma E. Drea

Thelma E. Drea, 77, of Cazenovia, Wis., passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Pine Valley Health Care Center in Richland Center, Wis. She was born on Dec. 14, 1941, the daughter of Samuel and Margaret (Kass) Perugini. On June 26, 1987, she was united in marriage to James R. Drea in Kenosha. She had employed as a nurse at St. Catherine's Hospital in Kenosha. Following Jim's retirement, they returned to Cazenovia where Thelma had been employed at Lands' End in Reedsburg. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, and a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge. Thelma was very social, and enjoyed playing cards and bingo, and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Joseph Perugini, Louis Perugini, Sarah Horton, Patricia Cosentino and Samuel R. Perugini; brothers-in-law, Jack, Tom and Mike Drea; parents in-law, Marie and Francis Drea; and son-in-law, Greg Branson.

Thelma is survived by her husband, James R. Drea; children, David Hertel, Kimberly (Earl) Richtmyre, Susan Hertel, Robert (Jennifer) Hertel Jr., Marie Branson, Jim (Dawn) Drea, Michelle Drea, Tammy (Randy) Grezenski, Kim (Dean) Michalko, Ryan (Hannah) Drea; grandchildren, Michael Hertel, Gregory (Mari) Branson, Steven (Kirby) Branson, Alanna Bolden (Tyler Johnson), Anna (Jeremy) Brice, Alicia Drea (Cole Rasmussen), Len (Lisa) Jessen, Cody Clay, Bryant Clay, Emily Grezenski, Paige Grezenski, Kaylee Schultz and Grace Schultz; 20 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Donald Perugini, Shirley Fatherree and Linda (Gary) Brockman; in-laws, Bill Drea, Pat (Dan) Cady, Colleen (Ron) Fahey, Carol (Gary) Bulin and Mary (David) Krekeler; along with other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Thelma Drea will be conducted at noon on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cazenovia, with Monsignor Roger Scheckel officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bridget's Cemetery, Westford Township. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance may be made to Mooseheart – Loyal Order of the Moose (mooseheart.org) or St. Anthony's Catholic Church

