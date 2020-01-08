Kenosha News

Thelma Marie Gates

Obituary
Thelma Marie Gates

Thelma Marie Gates, age 94 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Hospice Alliance/Hospice House.

She is survived by her children, Judith Flood, Susan Zirbel, Lawrence (Kathy) Gates, Beverly (Jeff) Bulik and John (Cindy) Gates.

Funeral Services honoring Thelma's life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5927 37th Avenue. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Thelma will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

Complete obituary information is available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Jan. 8, 2020
