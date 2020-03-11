Theodore ""Ted"" E. Jackson

Theodore "Ted" E. Jackson, 80, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

A Memorial Mass for Ted will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at St. Mary's Catholic Church (corner of 73rd St. and 39th Ave.). Inurnment will follow at St. George Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Memorials would be appreciated to Hospice Alliance.

