Theodore ""Ted"" E. Jackson
Theodore "Ted" E. Jackson, 80, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House.
A Memorial Mass for Ted will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at St. Mary's Catholic Church (corner of 73rd St. and 39th Ave.). Inurnment will follow at St. George Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Memorials would be appreciated to Hospice Alliance.
Please see our website for a complete obituary.
Bruch Funeral Home
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
