Theodore E. "Ted" Jackson (1940 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
corner of 73 rd St. and 39 th Ave.
Kenosha, WI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
corner of 73 rd St. and 39 th Ave.
Kenosha, WI
Obituary
Theodore ""Ted"" E. Jackson

Theodore "Ted" E. Jackson, 80, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

A Memorial Mass for Ted will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at St. Mary's Catholic Church (corner of 73rd St. and 39th Ave.). Inurnment will follow at St. George Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Memorials would be appreciated to Hospice Alliance.

Please see our website for a complete obituary.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Mar. 11, 2020
