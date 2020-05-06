Theodore(Ted) Craig Halvorsen
1952 - 2020
Theodore (Ted) Craig Halvorsen Theodore (Ted) Craig Halvorsen died peacefully at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie on April 25th, 2020 in Kenosha, WI at the age of 67 surrounded by family. Theodore is survived by his mother, Cleo Halvorsen(Delaski) of Palm Harbor, Florida, former spouse Michelle Halvorsen(Robinson) of Kenosha, his children, Travis (Jenna) Halvorsen of Kenosha and Taysha Walter of Chicago, his siblings Edward (Mellody) Halvorsen of Kingsley, Michigan, Diane Trepany and Kathryn Halvorsen-Leanes of Palm Harbor, Florida, his 5 grandchildren Avrey, Ryley, Reese, Hadley and Hudson, and his beloved dogs Winston and Marley. He will be remembered by many family and friends He is preceded in death by his father Theodore Halvorsen and grandparents. He was born on August 31, 1952 in Daggett, Michigan, to Theodore and Cleo Halvorsen. He graduated from Gwinn High school in 1970. He was a graduate of Northern Michigan University with a degree in Architectural Drafting. He married Michelle Robinson in 1976. Ted had a love for music owning K-town Music and playing in many local bands. He was an avid collector of antique toys, musical instruments and furniture. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin in the U.P. of Michigan, riding ATV's, deer hunting, carving custom marionettes, drawing, and spending time with his grandchildren. A memorial will be scheduled in the coming months. Please reach out to family for more information. Memorial donations in memory of Ted can be made to the family.

Published in Kenosha News on May 6, 2020.
