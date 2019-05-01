Kenosha News

Theresa "Tree" Cassens

Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-652-8298
Theresa A. "Tree" Cassens

Theresa A. "Tree" Cassens, 61, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center Campus.

A Celebration of Life for Tree will be held on Friday, May 3, at 5 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of service.



