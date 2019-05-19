Therese M. "Teri" Mikulski
Therese M. "Teri" (nee: Roy) Mikulski, 64, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Hospice Alliance, Inc./Hospice House.
She was the dear wife of George Mikulski and loving mother of David and Kevin Mikulski.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to SRFCURE.ORG; Scleroderma Research Foundation, 220 Montgomery St., Suite 484, San Francisco, CA, 94104, would be appreciated.
