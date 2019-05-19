Kenosha News

Therese (Roy) Mikulski

Obituary
Therese M. "Teri" Mikulski

Therese M. "Teri" (nee: Roy) Mikulski, 64, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Hospice Alliance, Inc./Hospice House.

She was the dear wife of George Mikulski and loving mother of David and Kevin Mikulski.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to SRFCURE.ORG; Scleroderma Research Foundation, 220 Montgomery St., Suite 484, San Francisco, CA, 94104, would be appreciated.

Complete obituary and service information will be made available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.



Published online at KenoshaNews.com on May 19, 2019
