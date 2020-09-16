1/1
Thomas A. Lyon
1946 - 2020
Thomas A. Lyon

1946-2020

Thomas A. Lyon, 74, of Pleasant Prairie passed away on September 13, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Thomas was born on June 9, 1946 in Waukegan, IL, the son of the late Richard and Bernadette (Hansen) Lyon. He was educated in the schools of Waukegan. Thomas was employed as a truck driver for various companies for many years. His hobbies included riding motorcycles and celebrating the second amendment but most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Jane Lyon of Pleasant Prairie; children, Sarah (Billy) Combs of Pell Lake, Luke (Angela) Lyon of Pleasant Prairie and Rachel Lyon of Pleasant Prairie, Justin Morales of Pleasant Prairie; sisters, Penny (Dale) Kennedy of Illinois and Mary (John) Hollis of Kentucky also included are his 9 grandchildren. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Vickie.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday September 18th at 2-5pm at the Stella Hotel and Ballroom.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com



Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Stella Hotel and Ballroom
Funeral services provided by
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943
