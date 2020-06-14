Thomas A. Musial

Found peace on May 28, 2020 at the age of 69. Loving son to Ed and Jean Musial. Dear brother to Jerry (Cindy), Paul (Shelly), Jane (Steve) Mast and Carol (Bill) Kadrich. Survived by nieces and nephews; Melanie (Efrain), Sarah, Anna, Catie, Julia, Taylor (Michael), Christian, Kelsey, Connor and great-nephew Jayden. Further survived by his godmother Betty Fox and friends especially Bryan Krysiak.

Tom served in the Army during the Vietnam War from August 1970 to August 1971. He loved fishing and hunting along with many other sports. Memorial visitation at the Molthen Bell Funeral Home (700 Milwaukee Ave, South Milwaukee) on June 20 from 1 to 3 PM. Military honors to follow at 3 PM.

**Face masks are required during the visitation.