Thomas A. Pascucci, 70, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 29, surrounded by his wife and loving family, after a battle with Alzheimer's.

Born on Aug. 20, 1948, in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Emil "Buck" J. and Virginia (Bruneo) Pascucci.

Thomas served in the United States Army from June 7, 1968 until he was honorably discharged on June 5, 1970. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Campaign Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 device, 1 Overseas Service Bar, Army Commendation Medal, Purple Heart, Expert Badge (M-14), and the Good Conduct Medal.

On Feb. 19, 1972, he married Marie Kowal.

Thomas was employed by Case New Holland as a Tool Maker.

He was a member of Berean Grace Church in Genoa City.

Thomas enjoyed golfing, going to the YMCA and leading bible study for local inmates at Kenosha County Jail and nursing homes, especially, Washington Manor. He attended Daybreak Adult Daycare.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marie Pascucci of Kenosha; sister, Linda J. (Robert M.) Karnes of Kenosha; brother, James J. (Lori) Pascucci of Pleasant Prairie; and nieces and nephews, Robby Karnes, Kristina Carranza and Lissa Schmidtz, James P. Pascuci, Daniel Pasucci and Michael Pascucci. He is further survived by other family and friends.

Thomas was preceded in death by two brothers at birth, Joseph and John Pascucci.

Private services were held. Memorials for Berean Grace Church, N. 665 Co Hwy B, Genoa City, WI 53128, would be appreciated by the family.

