Thomas Barndollar

1938 - 2019

Thomas Barndollar passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at home in Winter Haven, Fla., at the age of 80.

He was born November 24, 1938, in Kenosha, Wis., the son of Wilbur (Barney) and Helen Barndollar. His wife, Kristine (Glerum) Barndollar of 15 years survives him.

Tom played professional baseball for the Pittsburg Pirates and New York Giants organizations, and continued his baseball career for 11 years as a pitcher for the Kenosha Pirates.

He is survived by his wife, Kris Barndollar; son, Andrew Barndollar; daughter-in-law, Sabrina Barndollar and twin sisters, Deborah (Marty) Metten and Doris (Mike) Carney. He is also survived by his grandsons, Michael Barndollar and Blake Barndollar.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur (WT) and Helen Barndollar and his loving son, David Barndollar.

A special thank you to Aurora Hospice Alliance and a very special thank you to our "Angel" Candace for all her loving care given to Tom. We couldn't have come this far without you.

There will be a memorial service at the Moose Lodge 3003 30th Ave., Kenosha, Wis, on Sunday, October 20, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with Father Sean Granger delivering a short service.