Thomas M. Ceschin

1955 - 2019

Thomas Ceschin, 63, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Lakeview Specialty Hospital in Waterford.

Thomas was born on May 13, 1955, in Kenosha, Wis., the son of the late Guido and Catherine (Pezzin) Ceschin. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha, graduating from Tremper High School. He was employed at AMC/Chrysler for many years. His hobbies included playing guitar and writing music, cheering for the Packers, Bucks, Brewers, and Badgers, and most of all spending time with family and friends. Thomas really enjoyed playing his guitar for others, he was a proud American and passionate about his politics, and had a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his brother, Tony (Linda) Ceschin of Kenosha; sister, Marie (Eddie) Tovo of Cherry Valley, Ill.; nieces, Elisha (Chris Erd) Casey, Sarah (Chris Zimmer) Ceschin; nephews, Nathan (Mary Clare Kane) Tovo, Adam (Aaron Klemanski) Ceschin, Patryk Wawro; step brother, Chris (Laureen) Wawro; step mother, Maria Ceschin; and great nieces and nephews.

Thomas's family would like to thank the staffs of St. Catherine's Hospital, Lakeview Specialty Hospital, and Dr. Fullin for all of the care that they provided.

A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday May 15, 2019, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 4-6:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Red Cross or UNICEF in Thomas's name would be appreciated.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943