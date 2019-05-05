Thomas R. Conforti

1979 - 2019

Thomas Raymond Conforti, 40, of Kenosha, passed away on April 16, 2019, after a period of ill health. Thomas was born in Kenosha on March 11, 1979 to Gerrie Mallak and ( the late) Thomas Conforti. Thomas leaves behind his mother; sisters, Rebecca Finney and Theresa Mallak; and longtime partner, Michelle; as well as dozens of other extended family members of whom will mourn his passing.

Thomas, in his young years, loved athletics and creating art. He had a charming personality, contagious laugh, striking blue eyes, and was always ready to give or share whatever he had.

Private services and interment were held at St. Casimir Cemetery in Kenosha.

