Thomas Earl Morley
Thomas Earl Morley

1935-2020

Thomas Earl Morley, 85, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie.

Born on May 7, 1935, in Kenosha; he was the son of the late Donald T. and Mae (Stenhouse) Morley. He was educated in local schools.

He served in the United State Marine Corps from January 6, 1954 until he was honorably discharged on March 31, 1956.

On October 16, 1982, he married Esther (Costabile) Peterson at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on May 4, 2016.

Thomas worked at Snap-On where he started in the machine shop and was promoted to the plant manager in Milwaukee. He retired in 1995.

He was an accomplished and well-respected gun smith. Every Sunday he would go to the rifle range with his friends, something he very much enjoyed.

Thomas is survived by his four step-children, Thomas Peterson, Gary Peterson, Kim Meldahl all of Kenosha, and Lynn Treptow of Fredonia; four children, Jill (Glenn) Hamon of FL, Delaura "Jean" (John) Doerfler, Dale (Donna) Morley, Donald Morley all of Stanley, WI; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Morley, daughter-in-law, Jeanne Morley, step-son-in-law, Charles F. Meldahl and step-grandson, Chuck J. Meldahl.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. Entombment at All Saints Mausoleum will be private. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. 262 654 3533

Visit & Sign Thomas' Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
September 16, 2020
