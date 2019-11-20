Kenosha News

Rev. Thomas G. Kraus

  • "Sorry to hear about the loss of your father. We had the..."
    - Betsy Heinitz
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church
Highway C
Wilmot, WI
View Map
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
4:30 PM
Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church
Highway C
Wilmot, WI
View Map
Rev. Thomas G. Kraus, 88, passed away at the Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, on Sunday, November 17, 2019. His funeral service will be held in St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 39506-60TH Street, Slades Corners on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will be in the church on that Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd. Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
