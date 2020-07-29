Thomas H. Brandt (TB)

1957 - 2020

Thomas H. Brandt 63, of Kenosha went home to the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born in Flint, Michigan on May 19, 1957, he was the son of Steven B. Brandt and Frances B. (Arnold) Brandt. He grew up in Kenosha and attended local schools.

He worked many jobs throughout his life in Kenosha, eventually retiring from Chrysler. After retiring he did volunteer work serving Meals on Wheels, transporting supplies and equipment for Hospice and assisting patients around Aurora.

Tom was a man of strong faith and he loved the Lord. He was a member of Immanuel Church in Kenosha. Tom was an avid golfer and bowler before his health prevented him from playing. He also loved baseball and played softball for many years for city leagues. He even tried out for the Brewers. Tom loved all sports and was always up for game day for the Packers, Badgers, Bucks, Brewers, Cubs and whatever else was on ESPN. He was passionate about his family and friends and always made time for each and every one of them. He was a kind and loving man who was interested in everything, could talk about anything and treated everyone like a friend.

Tom is survived by his sisters Barbara Brandt, Linda (Jerry) Cooper, Kathy (Loren) Dowell, his sister-in-law Rhonda Brandt and many nieces and nephews, including great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Laurie M. Brennan and his brother Steven R. Brandt.

His family would like to give special thanks to his friend and neighbor Mary Foster, Hospice and Froedtert South hospitals.

A private memorial service honoring Tom's life will be held at a later date.

