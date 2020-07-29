1/1
Thomas H. (TB) Brandt
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas H. Brandt (TB)

1957 - 2020

Thomas H. Brandt 63, of Kenosha went home to the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born in Flint, Michigan on May 19, 1957, he was the son of Steven B. Brandt and Frances B. (Arnold) Brandt. He grew up in Kenosha and attended local schools.

He worked many jobs throughout his life in Kenosha, eventually retiring from Chrysler. After retiring he did volunteer work serving Meals on Wheels, transporting supplies and equipment for Hospice and assisting patients around Aurora.

Tom was a man of strong faith and he loved the Lord. He was a member of Immanuel Church in Kenosha. Tom was an avid golfer and bowler before his health prevented him from playing. He also loved baseball and played softball for many years for city leagues. He even tried out for the Brewers. Tom loved all sports and was always up for game day for the Packers, Badgers, Bucks, Brewers, Cubs and whatever else was on ESPN. He was passionate about his family and friends and always made time for each and every one of them. He was a kind and loving man who was interested in everything, could talk about anything and treated everyone like a friend.

Tom is survived by his sisters Barbara Brandt, Linda (Jerry) Cooper, Kathy (Loren) Dowell, his sister-in-law Rhonda Brandt and many nieces and nephews, including great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Laurie M. Brennan and his brother Steven R. Brandt.

His family would like to give special thanks to his friend and neighbor Mary Foster, Hospice and Froedtert South hospitals.

A private memorial service honoring Tom's life will be held at a later date.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 653-0667
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved