Thomas (Tom) Henry Bielmeier 1935 - 2020 Thomas (Tom) Henry Bielmeier, 84 of Wisconsin Rapids. Passed away peacefully at House of Dove, Marshfield Wi. On Wednesday May 27,2020. He was born on August 12, 1935 to Henry and Angeline Bielmeier in Wautoma Wi. He married Carol McDevitt of Berlin Wi. On February 15, 1958, in Racine Wisconsin. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage, and have 2 daughters. Tom retired as an Administrator at Kenosha Unified Schools in 1997. He loved to hunt, fish, play golf and country music. His favorite pastime was spent enjoying time with his family. He Graduated from Wautoma High School in 1953. He served in the US Navy and was so proud to be a veteran. Tom is survived by his wife Carol and two daughters Lisa Petges (Steve Nickels) of Jacksonville FL. And Maria DeVries (Kevin Bremmer) of Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Grandchildren Mark Petges, Pamela Glas, Kevin Petges and Andrea DeVries. 11 Great-Grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Margaret Oksiuta, Rosemary Henke, Joan Schlager, Edith Hunt and brothers John and Henry. A memorial will be held in Wautoma and burial at VeteransMemorial Cemetery in Racine Wisconsin will be held at later dates do to Covid. Dates will be announced at later time.



