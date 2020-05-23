Thomas "Tommy" J. Delany III March 23, 1989 - May 1, 2020 Thomas "Tommy" J. Delany III, born March 23, 1989 in Kenosha WI, and recently of Palatine, IL, died unexpectedly on May 1, 2020, at the age of 31 in August Canyon, Nye County, NV. Tommy graduated 2007 from Kenosha Tremper High School and attended Milwaukee Technical College studying videography and film. His fondness of wild animals lead him to work at the Willowbrook Wildlife Center and for ABC Humane Wildlife. Tommy also spent many years working as a chef in Waukesha, WI, Columbus, OH and Chicago, IL. Most recently Tommy was a supervisor for Superior Solutions Fire and Water Recovery. Tommy enjoyed competing in skateboarding, track, and played lacrosse as a founding member of the Kenosha Lacrosse club team. He loved video games and competed on both World of Warcraft and Left for Dead gaming teams. Tommy, known as the character Rakeash, was also a member of the New England Roll Playing Organization. Punk Rock influenced Tommy's eclectic taste in music and style. He played bass guitar and drums. Tommy also liked writing, building his own computers, and photography. Tommy especially enjoyed rock climbing and other outdoor activities including camping, fishing, canoeing, and kayaking. Tommy is loved and will be deeply missed by his parents, Katherine "Katie" (Dibble) and Thomas Delany Jr., of Kenosha, his sisters, Krystal Neumann (Ricco Caliendo) of Milwaukee, Audre Delany of Fort Collins, CO and grandmother Evelyn Dibble of Kenosha. He will also be missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Regina and Thomas Delany Sr. and Richard Dibble. Online condolences and remembrances can be made at https://everloved.com/life-of/thomas-tommy-delany-iii/ A Celebration of Life will be held on August 1, 2020 at: The Woman's Club of Kenosha, 6028 8th Ave. Kenosha, WI 53143 Cards and memorials can be sent to: The Delany Family, 7606 29th Ave. Kenosha, WI 53143
Published in Kenosha News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.