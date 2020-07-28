1/1
Thomas J. "Tommy" Delany III
Thomas "Tommy" J. Delany III

1989 - 2020

Thomas "Tommy" J. Delany III, born March 23, 1989 in Kenosha WI, and recently of Palatine, IL, died unexpectedly on May 1, 2020, at the age of 31 in August Canyon, Nye

Online condolences and remembrances can be made at https://everloved.com/life-of/thomas-tommy-delany-iii/

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 1, 2020 at 3:00PM at the Woman's Club of Kenosha. (6028 8th Ave. Kenosha, WI 53143) Visitation with the family will be on Saturday August 1st from 1:00PM until the time of service.

Cards and memorials can be sent to: The Delany Family, 7606 29th Ave. Kenosha, WI 53143

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 653-0667
Memories & Condolences

