Thomas J. Novak

1952-2020

Thomas J. Novak, 67, of Sturtevant, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at his residence.

Born on March 19, 1952, in Chicago, he was the son of the late Michael and Helen Novak. He moved with his parents to Round Lake, IL, and later relocated to Sturtevant.

Thomas was employed at IEA for many years. He enjoyed lifting weights, going to zoos and museums, watching the sunrises at the lake front, and more than anything else – he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his daughter, Margaret (Russell Collier) Novak; his grandchildren, Maxwell and Rizelle Collier; and his ex-wife, Margaret Novak.

Private services were held for Thomas by his family.

