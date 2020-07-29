Thomas James Wilton

1949 - 2020

Thomas James Wilton: 71 years old of Trevor, WI passed away peacefully Sunday July 26, 2020. He was born April 4, 1949 in Waukegan, IL the son of the late Donald and Norma (neé Bennett) Wilton. Thomas proudly served in the US Army from 1967 until 1970. Before his retirement, Thomas had owned and operated Wilton Well Drilling for over 40 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include: a son Thomas (Tammy) Wilton of Trevor, WI; three grandchildren: Danielle (Cory) Kruse, Nickolas Wilton, and T. J. Wilton; two great-grandchildren: Maddilyn and Chelse; two siblings: Bunnie (Craig) Southgate and Sharon Wilton; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his former wife Sandra.

Funeral Services will be held 12 Noon Friday July 31, 2020 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Liberty Cemetery, Salem Lakes, WI.