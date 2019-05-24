Thomas Russell Knepshield

1926 - 2019

Thomas Russell Knepshield died peacefully in Port Charlotte Fla. at the age of 92.

Tom was born on Sept. 15, 1926, in Middletown Ohio, the son of Russell and Clara (Long) Knepshield. He was educated in Middleton. Tom enlisted in the Marine Corps at the age of 17 and served in the Pacific during WW2. After discharge he attended and graduated from Ohio State University.

In 1951 he was united in holy matrimony to Dorothy Daley in Lima Ohio. Dorothy preceded him in death in 1976. They had three children, Michael, Scott and Dianne.

Tom worked in research and development and as a product manager in the food and packaging industry for Hygrade, Thorn Apple Valley and Vista International Packaging.

During his career, Tom was able to travel to Europe and Asia and almost all of the 50 states.

After his retirement he was able to pursue his many hobbies, which included Folk Art, carving delicate eggs and collecting model trains and villages.

In 1986, Tom married Maxine Picazo Mellor from Kenosha, Wis., where they lived until moving to Fla. last year.

He was preceded in death by his sisters Jean and Edna. Tom is survived by his wife Maxine, children Michael (Lou Anne) Knepshield, Scott (Mary) Knepshield, Dianne (Bob) Deans and brothers Charles (Betty) and David Knepshield. Tom is also survived by his bonus (step) children Eric (Susan) Mellor, Glenda (Drew) Short and Anne (Larry) Hayes, 11 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.

Interment will be in Lima Ohio at a later date.