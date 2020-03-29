Thomas Louis Cardinali

1946 - 2020

Thomas Louis Cardinali, 73, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on March 14, 2020, after declining health.

Tom was born in Kenosha on June 1, 1946, the son of the late Louis and Mary (Viola) Cardinali. He attended local schools and is a 1965 graduate of Mary D. Bradford.

Tom married the love of his life, Bernadette (Bernie)Bruno November 12, 1966 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. They were married 53 years.

Tom was employed at Phillips Brothers for many years in sales and was the Chief Operating Officer of LoCicero Produce from 1991 to 1996. He continued to work in sales in Las Vegas until his retirement.

Tom and Bernie moved to Las Vegas in 1996 following their two sons to find sunshine and warm weather. His love for cooking and entertaining was always a wonderful fun experience for all his family members and friends and many out of town visitors. Tom always made you laugh and so many of us were lucky to experience and enjoy his hospitality, humor, his big heart and most importantly his love.

Surviving are his loving wife, Bernie, their two sons, Thomas (Tommy) Cardinali, Louis (Amy) Cardinali , and two granddaughters, the joy of his life, Maya and Sophia Cardinali, of Las Vegas, NV. He is also survived by his brother, Gerald (Karen) Cardinali and sister, Mary Ann Cardinali of Kenosha. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and his special cousin, Bruce Bennett and his best friend Ron Taffora.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mary (Viola) Cardinali. His in-laws Ottie and Nathleen Bruno.

Donations would be appreciated for and Hospice care in his memory.