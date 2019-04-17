Thomas B. Mollman
|
Thomas B. Mollman, 75, a resident of Kenosha, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Josephs Home for the Aged.
Funeral services will be on Saturday April 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Kemper Center Founders Hall. (6501-3rd Avenue) Visitation with the family will be on Saturday in Founders Hall from 9:30 a.m. un the time of service.
Burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the paper.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director
3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667
www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
