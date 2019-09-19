Thomas N. ""Tommy"" Leech

Thomas N. "Tommy" Leech, 61, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Born on May 13, 1958 in Kenosha, he was the son of Bobby D. and Yvonne Marie (Schroedel) Leech. He was educated in Kenosha and obtained an Associates Business Degree from Gateway Technical College.

Tommy was a sports enthusiast through and through. He owned and operated the Ivy Wall sporting apparel store in Kenosha since 2001.

His passion for sports was exemplified by all the coaching he did including KYF Basketball, CYC Baseball and Kenosha Area Soccer Leagues (KASL).

Tommy is survived by his mother, Yvonne; his brothers, Jeffrey, Gregory, Peter (Laverne) and Robert along with many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby in 2013 and brothers, Timothy and Joseph in infancy.

Funeral Services honoring Tommy's life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, Racine. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. A visitation for Tommy will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.

