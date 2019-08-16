Thomas Scott Zoeller

1958 - 2019

Thomas Scott Zoeller, 61 years old of Fox Lake, IL passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at Northwestern Hospital, McHenry, IL. Thomas was born to Frank and Shirley (nèe Anderson) Zoeller on March 10, 1958 in Ludington, MI.

Tom is survived by his brother, Alan (Linda) Zoeller of Kenosha; his nieces, Amanda (Stephen) Howard of Kenosha, Sarah (Logan) Snyder of Morrill, KS, and Heather (William) Cook of Placerville, CA; and two great-nephews, Everett Alan Snyder and Parker David Howard; and great-niece, Harper Ann Snyder; along with many wonderful, close friends and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Shirley Zoeller; his wife, Renee Ann Zoeller; and his brother, Jeffery Zoeller.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., with a service commencing at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. Interment is private. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Thomas at www.strangfh.com.