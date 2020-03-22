Thomas ""Tom"" Terwall

Thomas "Tom" Terwall, age 80, of Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side after a long illness. Tom and Marilee (Mader) were united in marriage in 1960 at the Christian Reform Church in Kenosha. He is survived by his wife, Marilee, of almost 60 years. The couple had two loving sons, Gregg Thomas Terwall and Mark Steven (Denise) Terwall. In addition, he had two grandchildren, Shaun (Katie) Domrzalski and Kaitlin (Steve) Ancahas. He is also survived by four siblings, James (Karen) Terwall, Joanne Terwall, Robert (Nancy) Terwall and Patricia (Patrick) Terwall-Faulk as well as several nieces and nephews.

Private family services for Tom were held. A full obituary for Tom can be found at the funeral homes website.

