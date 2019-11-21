Thomas W. Kedzierski

January 17, 1949 - November 17, 2019

Thomas W. Kedzierski, age 70 of Big Bend, died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Born on in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Stanley and Anne (Kulik) Kedzierski. Tom was educated at St. Casimir Elementary School and he was a 1967 graduate of St. Joseph High School. He continued his education and completed an Apprenticeship in Tool and Die.

Tom was employed with Rockwell Automations, retiring in November 2018 after 38 years of service. He previously was employed by Modine Manufacturing and Greene Manufacturing.

On June 12, 1982, Tom was united in marriage to Margaret (neé-Jaros) Sturino at St. Casimir Catholic Church, Kenosha. Together they had a son, Jason Thomas "JT" and Tom helped raise his stepdaughter, Carmaine Sturino.

Tom was a member of the Vernon-Big Bend Lions Club and the Bass-turds Fishing Club of Kenosha. Tom's hobbies included trap shooting, outdoor cooking, hunting, fishing and watching cartoons. One of his favorite cartoons was Sponge Bob Square Pants.

Tom is survived by his wife of 37 years, Margaret; his son, JT of Nashville, TN; his stepdaughter, Carmaine Sturino (Troy) Patterson of Dakota, MN and his grandson, Cole Patterson.

Tom is further survived by his sister, Michaelene (Micki) Kedzierski of Woodinville, WA and his brother, Jim Kedzierski of Oshkosh, WI.

Funeral services honoring Tom's life will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, 3300 Springbrook Rd., Pleasant Prairie, WI. A visitation for Tom will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

