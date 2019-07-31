Thomas ""Tom"" W. Oberst

Thomas "Tom" W. Oberst, 90, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Brookside Care Center, with his wife by his side.

Born in Stevens Point, Wis. on May 15, 1929, he was the son of the late Clarence "Bob" F. and Edith M. (Atkins) Oberst. Tom spent his first five years in Stevens Point. He moved with his family to Schiller Park, Ill. and he attended Illinois schools. Tom furthered his education and attended the U.W.-Stevens Point, Northwestern and Gateway Technical College where he received his Associates Degree.

After high school graduation, from September 30, 1946 until Sept. 29, 1949, he honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force. He proudly worked in the Medical Department and attained the rank of Corporal. In 2014, he was chosen to take the Honor Flight to Washington, DC with other WWII Veterans.

On Oct. 12, 1957, at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, he was united in marriage to Carol Lubitz. Their 50th and 55th Anniversaries were celebrated in Hawaii where they renewed their marriage vows on Waikiki Beach

For over 25 years, Tom was employed in the office of AMChrysler Corporation. He was previously employed with the American Brass Company.

He was a member of the AMC Supervisors Club, the AMC Golf League, the Soo Line Railroad Club and the Chicago Northwestern Railroad Club.

Tom was a history buff and he had a huge passion for planes, trains and automobiles. He and Carol attended car and air shows across the country. In 2005, they drove across the country on Rte. 66, fulfilling one of Tom's dreams. Tom liked to golf, travel and build model planes and cars. Some of his favorite travel destinations were National Parks, Europe, the Caribbean Islands, Alaska, Mexico and Hawaii.

Tom's father worked for the Soo Line Railroad and this sparked his love for steam trains. Many lasting memories were made when they traveled across the United States visiting steam train exhibits (also rode the trains), and was a passenger on several bi-planes and attended numerous classic car shows.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carol Oberst; his daughter, Heidi (Mike Piccolo) Oberst; his son, Gary (Denise) Oberst; his brother, Robert Oberst; his nephews, James (Pam) and Robert Oberst; his sister-in-law, Nancy (Ollie) Olsen; his niece, Kelly (Phil) Carroll; his great nephew, Casey Carroll; and many other cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Germaine Oberst.

Funeral Services honoring Tom's life will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at noon at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Kindred Kittens, 614 59th St, Kenosha, WI 53140, Stars & Stripes Honor Flight, P. O. Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052 or Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5038 19th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53140, would be appreciated.

A heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff on the 600 Hall at Brookside Care Center, Heidi and Mike, and friends and neighbors who have been great supporters during Tom's illness and this most difficult time.

