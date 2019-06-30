Thomas Walter Julius Lober

1951 - 2019

Thomas Walter Julius Lober, 68, of Racine, WI passed away peacefully June 20th, 2019.

He was born in Germany on 1/17/1951 to the late Walter and Ingeborg (Oertel) Lober until the family of 5 immigrated to Kenosha, WI in 1956. Tom graduated from Tremper High School in 1969 and was drafted soon after by the army and stationed in Korea as a conscientious objector until he was honorably discharged in 1972. Tom then took some college courses at Parkside planning on a life in archaeology until the opportunity at Case factory came about. He spent 34 years at Case until retirement in 2009.

Tom married the love of his life, Vicky (Hellesen) Lober in 1978 sharing 40 wonderful years together. In 1980, they welcomed their daughter Lisa Lober into the world. He cherished them dearly and always put their needs before his own.

He was passionate about music from an early age, collecting hundreds of records and attending many concerts with family and friends over the years. The last being a Veteran's benefit concert with Lisa. Some of his favorites were seeing Heart with Vicky, Tool, Metallica, DMB, Led Zepplin and Pink Floyd to name a few.

He also had a love for animals, traveling and the veterans. Stella is their most recent pup and his lucky grand-dog, Cooper which he and Vicky sat for regularly. The "up north" Fenner Lake cabin and visiting family in California were his top two travel destinations. Tommy was a big supporter of the POW-MIA and many veteran organizations. He sat on the board as the treasurer of the WI Vetsday Inc for 10 years and was involved in the UAW local 180 for several years prior.

Tom is survived by his wife, Vicky Lober; daughter Lisa Lober; sister Carola Sanders (Daniel); brother Christian Lober (Arlene), along with too many other loved family and friends to name.

He touched many hearts, always willing to give advice, listen to anyone who needed and helped with anything he could. He was non-judgemental and one of the most caring, giving people around. There's a loss of words as to how many will miss his charm, wit, compassion and love for life as a husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to us all.

Tom would not want us to mourn his death with a funeral but rejoice, so a private celebration remembering his life will take place with his family and friends.

"Celebrate we will, cause life is short but sweet for certain..." Dave Matthews

