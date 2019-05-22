Thomas J. Wood

1942 - 2019

He was born to Delbert and Maude Heck on Feb. 28, 1942 in Iowa City, Iowa. He was adopted in 1945 by Don and Della Wood Tom was raised in Whiting, Iowa and graduated from Whiting High School in 1960. He graduated from the University of South Dakota where he was a member of the ATO fraternity. Tom came to Kenosha in 1967 to teach at Roosevelt Elementary School. After many years he finished his career at Jane Vernon Elementary. Tom married Nancy (Skuhra) Wood on Feb. 1 1969. They celebrated their 50th anniversary this year. In 1974 they adopted siblings Sally and Timothy.

Tom enjoyed hunting and golf. But, his cherished time was spent on a lake with a fishing rod in his hand, particularly in Big Sand Lake in northwest Wis. He was a Mr. Fix-it handyman and woodworker. Family and friends always had a " honey do" list when he came to visit.

Tom is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Sally (Jeff) Thompson; son, Tim (Angel Smith); sister, Doresa (Frank) Dressler; brother, Donald (Cherie) Wood; grandchildren, Amanda (Shawn) Claussen, Michelle Linenberg, Steven (Gina) Linenberg, Madison Wood, and Nevaeh Wood. He is also survived by 5 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by both sets of parents, his biological brothers Delbert and Jim Heck, and his biological sisters Florence Taylor and Sally Bell.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday May 23, 2019, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m., with memorial services to follow at 4 p.m.

The family is requesting no flowers but donations can be made to St Marys Lutheran Good Samaritan Fund or the .

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262)652-1943