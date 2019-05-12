Tilda A. Drewel

1935 - 2019

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our dear wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Tilda A. Drewel at Hospice Alliance Hospice House. She was granted eternal life on May 10, 2019.

Tilda was born on March 19, 1935 in Kenosha to Nazzareno and Ruffina (Lori) Lanni. She graduated from Kenosha High School and attended (KTI) Gateway, seeking fashion merchandising classes. An accident resulted in changing her course in life. She always had a flair for fashion and seemed to be ahead of the times. She met her future husband while ice-skating; the story is she asked him to hold her purse. They were married on Nov. 5, 1955 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and celebrated 63 years last fall. Tilda was also a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She worked for various restaurants through her life and retired from a cleaning service at age 73. Her favorite though was being a homemaker.

Her passions in life were taking care of her family especially Roger, her husband; Fluffy her 15 year old rescue poodle mix; tending her flower and vegetable garden; and feeding the birds, squirrels and rabbits through the year, and her home. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was the master in the kitchen; we will miss her Italian beef, spaghetti, BBQ ribs, and her apple pies! She always put others first before herself. She was a very independent lady, who tackled any job she could with great passion, energy, and delight. Even when her heart problem slowed her down, she was able to still do things in her own way, at her own pace and on her own time. She continued to cut the lawn last summer and shovel and snow-blow this past winter, despite family trying to beat her to the equipment! She liked the challenge and exercise. You just couldn't keep her down.

Tilda is survived by her husband of 63 years, Roger; her son Chris and wife Janet and their children Brock (Trisha), Luke (Valerie), Nathan (Mariah), Noah, Abby, and Jonah; daughter Liz Carlson and husband Ed and Katie, and Fluffy. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Attilio "Tony" Fieramosca of Ariz.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, sisters: Lucy (Anthony) DiNorscia, Lydia Fieramosca, Melba (John) Aulozzi and Sandy (Bill); her brothers Raldo (Kitty) Lanni and infant brother Nazzareno.

She taught us the importance of family and putting others first, to persevere during tough times, to follow your heart and dreams, and be humble and grateful for the little and simple things in life. She will be missed. Thank you mom for all the memories!

Private Family Services will be held.

