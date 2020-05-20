Timothy E. Leggin May 23, 1947 - May 17, 2020 Timothy E. Leggin, 72, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, on May 23, 1947, he was the son of the late Edward and Margaret (Meisel) Leggin. He grew up outside of the Pittsburgh area and moved to Kenosha where he lived for over 50 years. Tim worked in Metallurgy and Quality Controlman at AMC/Chrysler for 19 years. He was an avid sports fan including golf, auto racing, baseball, football (split between the Packers and Steelers), and bowling – which he played on many leagues over the years. He enjoyed music, woodworking, fishing, and grilling. Tim also served as a Den Leader for Cub Scouts. Surviving Tim is his beloved wife and best friend of 22 years, Bonnie (nee: Kaye). He is also survived by his children, Ian Leggin, Nicholas (Mariel) Leggin, Jean (Bryan) Bieszk, Heather (Jeff) Van Wie, and Sean (Janet) O'Connor; 12 grandchildren, Hannah, Courtney, Zoe, Charles, Sienna, James, Patrick, Connor, Liam, Michael, Daniel, and Casandra; and two sisters, Tammy (Wayne) Thomas and Pam DePaoli. The public is welcome to attend visitation on Tim's birthday, Saturday, May 23rd, at Proko Funeral Home, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will take place privately at a later date at St. James Cemetery. Proko Funeral Home & Crematory 5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144 Phone: (262) 654-3533 Visit & Sign Tim's Online Memorial Book at: www.prokofuneralhome.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 20, 2020.