Timothy G. "Tim" Ammon

Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Obituary
Timothy ""Tim"" G. Ammon

Timothy "Tim" G. Ammon, 62, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, March 14, 2020.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20th from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. The family has requested that you wear your favorite racing t-shirt or Packers jersey in honor of Tim.

Please see our website for a complete obituary.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Mar. 18, 2020
