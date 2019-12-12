Timothy J. Stevens

October 14, 1959 - December 9, 2019

Timothy J. Stevens, 60 years old, of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois passed away on December 9, 2019.

Tim was born in Ironwood, Michigan on October 14, 1959 to Jim and Joann Stevens. He moved to Zion, Illinois at a young age.

Tim married the love of his life, Laura, on May 13, 1979. They are the proud parents of Nicholas and Chad. Through their 40 years of marriage they made many memories with family and friends. Tim was an avid outdoorsman and Cubs & Packer fan.

He is survived by his wife, Laura; son Nick (Beth); grandchildren, Ian, Elise and Harper; brothers, Tom and Tracy Stevens; mother-in-law, Marcia Cunningham; sisters-in-law, Colleen Cunningham and Jen (Brent) Lewis; many nieces and nephews; and too many friends to mention.

Thanks for letting us hang out with you, Tim.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Chad.

Interment will be private for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.