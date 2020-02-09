Timothy John Traut

1960-2020

Timothy John Traut, 59 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, WI.

He was born November 11, 1960, in Evanston, IL the son of Clemens and Karen (Merrilla) Traut. He grew up in Highland Park, IL and settled in Kenosha over 20 years ago.

Tim was an avid sailor, mentored the Kenosha Yacht Club youth, was Commodore at the Kenosha Yacht Club and was on the Harbor Commission. He also enjoyed camping and other outdoor activities.

Survivors include his longtime partner, Theresa Fiers and her children, Chris Fiers, J.T. (Cathy) Fiers, Tony (Carrie) Poling and their children; mother, Karen Traut of Escanaba, MI; his siblings, Therese (Peter) Anthony of Antioch, IL, Richard (Mahshid) Traut of Lake Villa, IL, and Jim (Jo Anne) Traut of Winthrop Harbor, IL. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Clemens Traut.

Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home.

