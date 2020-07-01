Timothy Pfaff

1971-2020

On June 24, 2020, Tim Pfaff / Slim left his body to be in the arms of God, and the loved ones who have passed before him.

Born in Kenosha, on December 16, 1971, he was the first-born child of Ralph and Michelle (St. John) Pfaff.

He was a loving big brother to Steven and Kyle Pfaff.

He was most proud of his two sons, Justin Timothy and Tyler Joseph Pfaff. Tim loved them to the moon and stars. And he was recently introduced to his wonderful new grandson, Kingston Ramsey Pfaff.

Tim also leaves behind his sister, Michelle Moon, first best friend, Scott Anderson, and dear friend Jen; uncles Gary, John, and Rick and his auntie Cher and aunt Sharon.

He has been blessed with many cousins, aunts, and uncles from both the Pfaff's and St. John's and kept contact with many of them on FB.

Slim loved fishing and the Packers. He loved taking his boys camping and having cookouts with his many family and friends. He loved music; it filled his life wherever he was.

Tim loved BIG. If he told you he loved you, he meant it. He was going to love you forever.

He will be dearly missed by those who loved him back.

