Timothy Scott Miller

Timothy Scott Miller, 61, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, after a long illness. He was born in Kenosha, the son of Marvin and Dorothy (Ebener) Miller, and moved to Burlington in 1993.

Tim received training as an automotive mechanic and later expanded on those talents with his own business, Timber Trucking.

Tim was kind, caring, and generous to all. A passionate sportsman, he loved hunting and fishing. His favorite destination was the family's north woods cottage where he enjoyed spending time on the lake and relaxing with family and friends.

A dog or two always greeted visitors at his home. In his final years, his loyal rescue dog Ace never left his side.

Tim is survived by his parents, Marvin and Dorothy; his companion Leslie; siblings Tom, Dan, and Robin (Todd); aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many good friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Marvin and Dorothy Miller for memorial tree plantings.

Everyone should believe in something. I believe I'll go fishing.

-Henry David Thoreau.