Tina Ritacca
Tina Ritacca, 74, of Kenosha, passed away in Pleasant Prairie on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to meet at St. James Catholic Church (5804 Sheridan Road) on Friday, November 15, 2019 for a visitation from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. A memorial Mass celebrating Tina's life will follow at 10:30 a.m. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary and more information.
