Tina Ritacca

Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. James Catholic Church
5804 Sheridan Road
Memorial Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Catholic Church
5804 Sheridan Road
Obituary
Tina Ritacca

Tina Ritacca, 74, of Kenosha, passed away in Pleasant Prairie on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to meet at St. James Catholic Church (5804 Sheridan Road) on Friday, November 15, 2019 for a visitation from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. A memorial Mass celebrating Tina's life will follow at 10:30 a.m. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary and more information.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Nov. 13, 2019
