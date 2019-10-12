Todd A. Baker

1940 - 2019

Todd A. Baker, 78, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Wednesday, October 9 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 14th at St. Anne's Catholic Church at 12 noon. A visitation will be held on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Anne's Catholic Church would be appreciated by the family.

