Todd A. Baker (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-654-3533
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
Obituary
Todd A. Baker

1940 - 2019

Todd A. Baker, 78, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Wednesday, October 9 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 14th at St. Anne's Catholic Church at 12 noon. A visitation will be held on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Anne's Catholic Church would be appreciated by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Anne's Catholic Church would be appreciated by the family.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Oct. 12, 2019
