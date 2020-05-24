Todd Diener January 12, 1954 - May 20, 2020 Todd Diener, age 66 of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at University Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, with his loving family by his side. Born in Kenosha on January 12, 1954, he was the son of the late Fred and Ethel (LaFond) Diener. He attended St. Marks and was a 1972 graduate of Tremper High School. Todd furthered his education and received his bachelor's degree in business from Carthage College in 1982. Todd was a retired long-time employee of Snap-On Tools and then enjoyed his work through the Kenosha Achievement Center. He was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Todd was a professional sports photographer. He enjoyed bicycling, walking by the lake, and playing cribbage with his sister and brother-in-law. Todd looked forward to his monthly get-togethers with his buddies for breakfast. He was incredibly proud of his two children, who both served in the military. Matthew is a veteran of the Marine Corps and is a police officer in Milwaukee. Katherine is a lieutenant in the Navy, currently stationed at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. Above all, he loved his grandchildren and would spoil them with Kopps Ice Cream. Todd will always be remembered by his son, Matthew (Maria) Diener; his daughter, Katherine (Seth) Diener; his brother, Rod (Bonnie) Diener of Sierra Madre, CA; his sister, Karen (Richard) Taskonis of Kenosha; his two grandchildren, John Diener and Ava Diener; his sister in law, Nancy Diener; and former wife, Kathy Diener. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Scott Diener. A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Todd's life will be held privately. Inurnment will take place in St. George Cemetery. Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101 www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 24, 2020.