Tommy O. Scarbrough (1957 - 2019)
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Obituary
Tommy O. Scarbrough

Tommy O. Scarbrough, 62, of Kenosha, Wis. passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his home.

He was born January 27, 1957 in Birmingham, Ala.; he lived in Columbus, Ga. for many years before settling in Kenosha nearly 40 years ago.

Tommy was an avid Atlanta Falcons fan and enjoyed coaching various sports. He could be found binge watching his favorite shows in his spare time.

Survivors include his son, Deion (Alyssa) Scarbrough of Kenosha; a grandson, Jaxon; three loving nieces, Liza, Tanya, and Jamie; his former wife, Kimberly Soltysiak; several siblings; and a special cousin, Pierre Arrington.

Memorial visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Proko Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a family memorial are appreciated.

Visit & Sign Tommy's Online Memorial Book At:

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Oct. 13, 2019
